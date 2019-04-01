Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Clay’ Quickly Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

Like any other Adidas Yeezy release, this weekend’s regional exclusive “Clay” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sold out instantly. If you weren’t able to secure your pair, here are a few alternatives to getting your hands on the Kanye West-designed sneakers after the launch.

Dressed in a bevy of orange hues with translucent details on the upper, the “Clay” colorway of the popular running sneaker is available at a variety of resale web stores. Bids start at $349 for a size 12 on StockX — a cheaper price compared with Flight Club and Stadium Goods for $365 and $420, respectively. Keep in mind that smaller sizes typically resell at a higher price due to their high demand along with fewer pairs produced than the other sizes. Released exclusively in the U.S. were kids’ and infant sizing, which resells for over $300 on StockX.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the kicks were limited to only 35,605 pairs available on Adidas.com and were also released at select Three Stripes retailers in North America and Latin America.

Sneaker fans looking to purchase a pair should act fast, as the price for this style typically rises.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

