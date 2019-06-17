Adidas Exec Confirms This Much-Hyped Yeezy Boost Colorway Will Not Be Restocked

One Adidas executive has crushed rumors suggesting the imminent return of a much-hyped Adidas Yeezy colorway.

Jon Wexler, the brand’s VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing, took to Twitter over the weekend to deny the supposed release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bred,” which debuted in February 2017.

In a now-deleted tweet from notorious insider Yeezy Mafia, the shoes were said to hit the market in the fall with a retail price of $220. Wexler retweeted the group’s post, calling the restock “fake news.” (The fan-favorite pair is currently priced at nearly $1,300 at popular sneaker consignment retailer Flight Club.)

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bred” served as one of the first designs that helped fuel Kanye West’s highly successful partnership with the sportswear giant. (Wexler, in fact, was the man responsible for bringing the rapper-designer into the team.)

The silhouette comes in a triple-black colorway on a Primeknit upper, with the signature “SPLY-350” text stitched in a contrasting red tint on the lateral side. Similar to other Adidas Yeezy styles, the “Bred” — also known as “Black/Red” — boasts Boost cushioning with a matching TPU midsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bred” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

However, not all is bad news for Yeezy fans. The latest regional exclusive Yeezy Boost 350 V2 collection now has a release date, with the lineup consisting of the “Antlia,” “Synth” and “Lundmark” colorways in both non-reflective and reflective versions.

