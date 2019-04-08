Is an All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dropping Soon?

More styles of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are on the way and the latest rumors will surely have longtime fans of the Kanye West designed sneaker excited.

Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest teaser of the running sneaker appears to be a spin-off of the highly coveted “Pirate Black” Yeezy Boost 350, which now sells for over $800 on resale sites including on StockX. While official images are currently unavailable, the Yeezy Mafia has provided a mock-up photo to what fans can expect to hit shelves in the coming months.

As the name suggests, this colorway is expected to feature a black Primeknit upper along with a translucent stripe on the side similar to the recently released regional exclusive pack. The stealthy shade will continue onto the heel tab that’s contrasted by red stitching. Capping off the look is a black Boost cushioned midsole.

According to the Instagram post, the caption reads “COMING SOON” but an official release date has yet to be announced by both Adidas and West. Like prior releases, the kicks are expected to retail for $220.

In other Yeezy-related news, releasing this Saturday is the Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock” slated to launch exclusively in the U.S. on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Adidas retailers.

