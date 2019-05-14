Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts in a Beige Colorway

Following reports that the highly anticipated “Glow” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 is expected to release this month, sneaker fans now have a first look at a beige colorway of the popular style after it surfaced online yesterday.

Images surrounding the newest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 came courtesy of @hanzuying on Instagram. This iteration appears to be an updated version of last year’s “Static” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The white and gray Primeknit upper boasts a distinct design that’s contrasted by a beige translucent window that runs across the lateral side of the shoe. Fans would typically find a pull tab on the heel area of the sneaker, but this is the first time that detail has been excluded. Completing the look is the Three Stripes’ signature Boost cushioning system within the rubber midsole and outsole.

An official release date surrounding the forthcoming unnamed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has yet to be announced by Adidas but is expected to retail for $220. In related news, here’s when the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra” is dropping.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Tephra’ Now Has a Release Date

Kanye West Poses in Those Controversial Yeezy Scuba Sneakers With Lil Nas X & North West

The Highly Anticipated ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Arriving This Month