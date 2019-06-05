New All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers Get an Official Release Date

The nonreflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black."

Following months of anticipation, Adidas has officially confirmed that the all-black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 (nonreflective) is releasing on Friday after its reflective version quickly sold out today.

The latest iteration of the coveted running sneaker is offered in two variations: reflective and nonreflective. As the name suggests, the reflective version boasts a shiny material across the blacked-out Primeknit upper that’s paired with a stripe design on the sides and black reflective laces to match. Adding to the monochromatic style is black Boost cushioned tooling.

The reflective version released today on Yeezy Supply and at select retailers across the globe. As expected, the shoes sold out in an instant, but if you’re looking to pick up a pair, the sneaker is reselling on the secondary market, including on StockX, at an average price of $900.

Fans will have their opportunity to cop the nonreflective version on Adidas.com/yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply. The sneakers retail for $220 in men’s, $160 in kids’ and $140 for infants.

The reflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

Similar to the aforementioned colorway, the nonreflective look will take a more stealthy approach and does not include the glimmering appearance on the knitted uppers. Capping off the look is the signature Boost rubber outsole.

