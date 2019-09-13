Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Will Reportedly Be Released in Black

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line will reportedly need to wait until next year before they can purchase the long-awaited basketball sneakers and now, the latest model is also expected to drop in an all-black colorway.

The leaked images of Yeezy’s new hoop shoes come courtesy of @wavegod_thelegend on Instagram, which features an all-black, high-cut construction combining mesh and premium suede overlays on the upper. Additional details include reflective panels seen on the lateral side as well as on the majority of the heel counter. The tooling of the shoe appears to feature the brand’s ultra-plush Boost cushioning technology, which is seen on the outsole.

Back in October 2018, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported that the 3-M reflective details seen on the heel counter would cause too much of a distraction for fans present at the games and for the viewers at home.

While the brand has yet to announce official release information, the Adidas Yeezy basketball sneaker will reportedly be released during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, which will take place in Chicago, West’s hometown.

