Adidas Has Officially Unveiled the Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Azael’

By Victor Deng
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'
The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael."
CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas has officially confirmed the release of the latest Yeezy 700 V3 model that’s set to make its retail debut in the “Azael” colorway very soon.

The upper will make use of engineered mesh as the base. It’s encapsulated within plastic overlays along with a glow-in-the-dark cage providing structure and stability. A black neoprene bootie construction is used to provide a snug fit for wearers while the tongue features reflective elements that emit light in the darkness.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'
The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'
The top view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.”
CREDIT: Adidas

The brand has also confirmed that the signature Boost cushioning typically found in the tooling has been swapped out for an EVA foam midsole encapsulated within a thick shell for comfort and all-day support. The construction is complete with a herringbone rubber outsole offering improved traction.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'
The front view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.”
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Azael'
The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.”
CREDIT: Adidas

Fans will be able to pick up the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 “Azael” on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply as well as select retailers on Dec. 23 for $200.

