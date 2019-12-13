A Closer Look at the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Reveals a Glow-in-the-Dark Upper

If you weren’t hyped enough for the debut of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 700 V3, these newly leaked images of the unreleased model just may do the trick.

Yesterday on Instagram a better look at the “Azael” Yeezy 700 V3 debuted, showing a 3M reflective mesh-based upper that’s encapsulated in a sail-colored rubber cage features glow-in-the-dark details. Giving the upper a bit of contrast is a black neoprene tongue and sockliner. One main difference between the latest variation and the already released V1 and V2 styles is the removal of the trademark Boost material featured on the midsole; it’s now expected to feature a new type of cushioning.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, fans can expect the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael” to release on Dec. 23 for a retail price of $180.

