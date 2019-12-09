The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Has a Release Date

Fans of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s have been not-so-patiently waiting for the 700 V3 to drop. And thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we may know when the anticipated Kanye West-designed sneaker will hit stores.

The sneaker leak social media account revealed the Adidas 700 V3 “Azael” is the first colorway of the shoe to drop. The look is executed with mesh on the upper that is predominantly covered by a cage made of material that resembles rubber, according to Yeezy Mafia, as well as 3M patterning. The cage is designed to resemble Adidas’ famous Three Stripes branding.

One difference between the V3 and other 700s is that the V3 does not feature Boost cushioning.

The “Azael” colorway features the sail or light bone hue on the cage and a black tongue.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael” is scheduled to arrive, according to Yeezy Mafia, on Dec. 23 and will retail for $180.

