How to Get the Sold-Out Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Azael’ After Its Release

One of Adidas Yeezy’s newest models made its highly-anticipated debut yesterday, and like many of the past releases from the line, it sold out within minutes. For fans who are still on the hunt for the coveted model, here are a few options that you can consider.

The Yeezy 700 V3 launched yesterday on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $200. As a refresher, this latest style is the first of the Yeezy 700 family to not feature the signature Boost cushioning in the midsole and is instead replaced with an EVA foam featured within a chunky rubber midsole for comfort and all-day support. The upper features engineered mesh as its base that’s surrounded by plastic overlays, a glow-in-the-dark cage to provide structure and stability and a black neoprene sock liner used for a secure fit.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.” CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael.” CREDIT: Adidas

Since its release, resale prices of the newly-released model have hovered around $500 on StockX with larger sizes ranging from men’s 11 to 15 with a higher asking price of $700. GOAT also has a selection of sizes available that are reselling for around the $450 price range. Like most debut colorways, fans who are looking to purchase the kicks should act quickly as prices generally surge upwards after its release.

