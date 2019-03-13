Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’ Quickly Sold Out, But Here’s How You Can Still Get the Kicks

Adidas Yeezy sneaker drops sell out faster than you can say “Kanye West,” so it’s no surprise the latest Boost 700 “Inertia” was no exception. Shortly after the brand announced that 47,202 pairs of the style were set to released worldwide, it flew off shelves within minutes of its debut on March 9. If you weren’t able to cop a pair on the day, though, all hope is not lost.

Executed in soft blue and gray tones with coral details on the heel, the “Intertia” is currently available on a range of resale sites. Bids for a size 11 start at just $332 on StockX — only $32 more than the original retail price — while sizes 5 to 6 are listed on eBay for a competitive $429. Stadium Goods also carries a plentiful stock of sizes for similar prices. (Note: small offerings are the most in-demand when it comes to Yeezys, so unfortunately all you small-footed folk will typically shell out more to add a coveted pair to your closet.)

And as if one March release wasn’t enough, you’ll also have a chance to cop the Boost 700 in “Geode” at the end of this month. The new colorway, set to drop on March 23, boasts a black roller knit and premium leather upper with gray and brown nubuck overlays. It will also retail for $300 via Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and Yeezysupply.com.

We have a feeling these deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to act fast. Shop them now while you still can.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

