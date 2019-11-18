The Latest Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Stone’ Is Releasing for the Entire Family

First teased in July, Adidas has officially announced that the Yeezy 500 “Stone” is hitting retailers this week.

According to the brand, the latest style of the low-cut model is executed with premium materials on the upper consisting of cow suede, soft leather and Lycra. The upper features reflective piping around the lace eyelets to add visibility in low-light conditions. Additional details include a durable rubber wrapping along the sides of the midsole to provide abrasion resistance, adiPRENE+ cushioning, and a light brown gum outsole for long-lasting traction. Check out an official look below.

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Stone.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Stone.” CREDIT: Adidas

The latest Adidas Yeezy 500 “Stone” will launch globally on Nov. 23 at Adidas.com/YEEZY and on the Adidas app (exclusively in the U.S. and Europe), as well as at select Three Stripes retailers and on Yeezysupply.com. The shoe will be available in adult, kids’ and infant sizes, with suggested retail prices of $200, $130 and $100, respectively. A full list of retailers carrying this style can be found at Adidas.com/YEEZY.

In related news, a new “Carbon Blue” Yeezy Boost 700 is reportedly releasing very soon that blends together the color palettes from several of the model’s past colorways.

Want more?

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Carbon Blue’ Will Reportedly Release Soon

New Colorway of Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 380 Emerges

Why Adidas’ Footwear Sales Slowed Down — And What Its CEO Says Happened With Yeezy