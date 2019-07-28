Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Stone’ Is Rumored for Release This Fall

The Adidas Yeezy 500 is getting another new colorway, according to Yeezy Mafia.

The leaker account shared images of a fresh shade of the silhouette — which it says is called “Stone” — on Friday.

From the leaked images, the shoe appears to feature an upper in a monochromatic color scheme, made of breathable mesh that’s combined with premium suede overlays with reflective piping detailing. Unlike the other popular Adidas Yeezy models, the 500 does not feature the brand’s signature Boost cushioning in the midsole, instead using adiPrene+. The adiPrene+ is meant to provide a firmer structure under the wearer’s foot, whereas the Boost produces more springiness with each step. A light gum outsole finishes the shoe.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the new kick will release in full family sizing come October. Two other colorways of the 500 — “Bone White” and “Soft Vision” — are said to be slated for release in August and October, respectively. Past adult-sized Yeezy 500 drops have retailed for $200.

Yeezy has proved successful when it comes to sales. In the past year, creative director West raked in $150 million in pre-tax income, mostly thanks to Yeezy. For 2019, the brand is expected to do a whopping $1.5 billion in sales.

Adidas has yet to officially confirm a release date or pricing for the Yeezy 500 “Stone,” so stay tuned for more information on how to get the kicks.

Below, see how to clean your sneakers in the summer.

Want more?

Images of Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Teal Blue’ Leak, Rumored for Release This Fall

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Will Reportedly Be Rereleased in Full Family Sizing

Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Magnet’