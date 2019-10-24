Kanye West’s Next Adidas Yeezy 500 Is Covered in Bright Purple

Expected to be part of the Adidas Yeezy line’s releases for the holiday season, fans now have a first look at the upcoming “Soft Vision” Yeezy 500 that’s reportedly dropping on Nov. 2.

Unlike the usual earthy tones that are featured on the model, this pair opts for a richer purple on the mesh and suede upper. The purple color continues onto the full-length Adiprene midsole that features shock-resistant technology and is contrasted by a brown gum outsole. The new style is expected to launch at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and select Adidas retailers for $200, but the brand has yet to announce official release information.

In related news, a new Yeezy 500 style is also rumored to be slated for release later this year. Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to show off the unreleased Yeezy 500 High in the “Slate” iteration, coming in December.

