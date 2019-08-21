The Internet Mocks ‘Ugly’ Yeezy 500 High-Top Sneakers After Image Leaks

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500 is now a high-top sneaker.

Images leaked yesterday by Yeezy Mafia on Instagram provide a first look at the high-top version of the retro-inspired Yeezy 500 silhouette. In addition to adding a collar, the Adidas Yeezy team swapped out the Yeezy 500’s mesh base for a neoprene one.

Like its low-top predecessor, the Yeezy 500 High has Adidas’ proprietary adiPrene midsole with suede overlays on the upper.

West’s first Yeezy 500 High is in “Slate,” which has a navy blue and dark gray upper with a light gray outsole.

The Yeezy 500 High “Slate” is rumored for release in December 2019, at a $220 price point. Adidas and Yeezy have not offered any details regarding the release, so sneakerheads should stay tuned for more information.

The Adidas Yeezy styles regularly sell out within a few hours of going up for sale, so fans can expect the Yeezy 500 High “Slate” to go similarly fast despite what some netizens have to say about the new look.

Related Marketing Plays: Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Star in Burberry's Fall '19 Ad Campaign + More News Hailey Baldwin's Neon-Dipped Adidas Sneakers Match Her Outfit in the Most Clever Way Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Gold-Accented Adidas That Match Her Leggings

“Ugly worst thing you could ever create,” said @sweattyss on Instagram. User @plug_of_mass described it as “Area 51 shoes” — the mysterious military base in Nevada that many observers claim is a hub of UFO and extraterrestrial activity.

“These nasty” added @charlesmclaughlinn. Another user said West is lacking creativity. “Ye in here throwing us anything,” @millionairejayyy commented. Others thought it was better fitting for a category other than a lifestyle shoe. “Yeezy Hiking shoe” wrote @aa_sneaker_word. “New work boots? 😂” said @hayleeyje.

Some noted the silhouette’s resemblance to Air Jordan models. “These look like a cross between moon boots and Air Jordans!” said @forward.2me.

Twitter was flooded with similar reactions and plenty of snarky memes.

Of course, the brand has no shortage of fans, and they defended the look on social media, adding that the image is only a mockup.

Looks fire, but the photo shows it looking too high, maybe on foot pics will be better? — jckknnbrghdck (@jackdickie_) August 20, 2019

In addition to earning praise from sneaker aficionados — including FN‘s own Shoe of the Year honor in 2015 — Adidas Yeezy is making a lot of money. The label is set to do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, per Forbes.

The money magazine ranked West as its third highest-earning celebrity of the past year, estimating that the rapper-turned-designer took home $150 million in pay before taxes, mostly due to Yeezy.

Below, see Stan Smith discuss his eponymous Adidas sneaker.

Want more?

Leaked Images of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yecheil’ Show One of Kanye West’s Most Unusual Colorways to Date

Leaked Images Emerge of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Magnet’

First Images Leak of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Inertia’