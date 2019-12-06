Adidas Releases Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’ Drop Date + Yeezy Slides

Adidas announced today the newest Yeezy sneaker just in time for your holiday shopping.

The Yeezy 500 High “Slate” releases on Dec. 16 and retails for $220 in select retailers and online at Yeezysupply.com and Adidas.com.

The sneaker features a molded upper made from a mix of cow suede, premium leather and elastane. It comes in different shades of gray and black. Along with a padded collar, the style also has a rubber wrap along the midsole of the foot for support as well as reflective details around the lace eyelets for added visibility at night.

The shoe includes added adiPRENE+ cushioning for shock absorption and a sculpted light off-white rubber outsole for traction.

Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to the forthcoming Yeezy 500 High “Slate,” the brand also dropped the Yeezy Slide in “Desert Sand,” “Bone” and “Resin.” The styles come in adult, kids’ and infants’ sizing available today online at Adidas.com/yeezy and Yeezysupply.com as well as select retailer.

The adult slides retail for $55 and feature a classic slip-on silhouette made from injected EVA foam with a soft top layer in the footbed for added cushioning. The outsole employs strategic groove placement for comfort and traction.

Kids’ sizes retail for $45 with a matching while infant styles sell for $35.

Yeezy Slide “Resin.” CREDIT: Adidas

Yeezy Slide “Bone.” CREDIT: Adidas

Yeezy Slide “Desert Sand.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

