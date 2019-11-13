Take a Detailed Look at the Upcoming Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’ Before Its Release Next Month

After a brief first-look at the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 High in the “Slate” colorway provided by Kourtney Kardashian last month, a detailed teaser has surfaced courtesy of Stadium Goods.

As a refresher, the high-top variation of the Yeezy 500 has been altered with breathable neoprene material on the upper, which replaces the former mesh-based upper. Adding depth to the model is premium gray suede and leather overlays appearing on the toe, mudguard, as well as on the heel and ankle collar. Completing the look is a full-length gray Adiprene midsole that uses the Three Stripes’ shock-resistant technology while providing all-day comfort. The only trace of Adidas branding is seen on the toe cap.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

For fans who want the shoes a month ahead of its rumored December release date, Stadium Goods.com has a men’s size 6 on sale for $645.

While official release information has yet to be confirmed by the brand, leaker py_rates on Twitter suggests that the latest Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Slate” will arrive on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers on Dec. 14 for a retail price of $220.

The heel of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

