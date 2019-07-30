The Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Bone White’ Receives a First Look

With the imminent launch surrounding the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Bone White” reportedly taking place next month, sneaker fans will now have a first look at the forthcoming colorway thanks to the Yeezy Mafia.

Staying true to the initial reports, the early images show the shoes executed in a monochromatic color scheme with the upper featuring a combination of breathable mesh and premium suede and leather overlays. This Adidas Yeezy style does not incorporate the popular Boost cushioning instead opting for an adiPrene midsole providing a firmer platform to wearers. Capping off the look is a contrasting cream rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the latest “Bone White” Yeezy 500 will launch in full family sizing in August, but an official release date has not yet been confirmed by Adidas. Fans can expect pairs in adult sizing to retail for $200 as previous releases featured an identical price point.

Fans of the Adidas Yeezy line can also expect the return of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” re-releasing on Aug. 17 as well as the “Stone” and “Soft Vision” Yeezy 500s to release sometime in October.

Check out the video below on how to keep your sneakers clean for the summer.

Want more?

Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Stone’ Is Rumored for Release This Fall

Images of Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Teal Blue’ Leak, Rumored for Release This Fall

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Will Reportedly Be Rereleased in Full Family Sizing