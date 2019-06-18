Leaked Images of Yeezy Boost 451 Show Kanye West’s Most Unusual, Avante-Garde Style Yet

Fans now have a new look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 451 after images of the unreleased shoe leaked to social media yesterday.

It features an all-mesh upper, with sawtooth mold detail stretching from the midsole to the eyelets. The midsole itself extends through the upper for an unusual look that’s different from other Yeezy releases to date. Since the style’s title includes the word “boost,” fans think it will boast the Boost cushioning present in many Yeezy silhouettes.

Photos show the avant-garde model in three colorways: white/blue, volt green/black and fuchsia/black.

Yeezy creative director Kanye West first showed off a look at the sneakers back in April 2018, posting now-deleted images of them to his Twitter account. He revealed that sneaker designer Steven Smith aided in the creative process for the shoes. Since then, however, there’s been no official word on the kicks.

West and Adidas reportedly have several shoe releases on tap for 2019, including the much buzzed-about Yeezy Basketball shoe. Already, 2019 has seen releases in the form of new 350 V2s and Yeezy Boost 700s.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Boost 451 ⁠— including any news of a verified release date ⁠— as well as other Yeezy launches.

