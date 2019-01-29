Adidas x Y-3’s 4D Sneakers Look Like They’re From the Future

The lateral side of the Adidas Y-3 4D Runner in red.

When Adidas first announced in 2017 its groundbreaking Futurecraft 4D model featuring 4D-printed technology prominent on the midsole back, it instantly became one of the most talked about innovations in the footwear market.

With that, it was no surprise that the brand’s high-end Adidas Y-3 label by founder Yohji Yamamoto got to work with the game-changing technology. Last year he launched his first-ever Y-3 4D Runner, fulfilling his reputation for pushing the boundaries in apparel and footwear aesthetics. Now, it appears that the avant-garde designer has another version coming this week.

The toe of the Adidas Y-3 4D Runner in red. CREDIT: Adidas

Picking up from where the 2018 mid-top version left off, the upcoming model is constructed with a lower cut for its double-layer Primeknit upper done in an eye-catching bold red makeup. The red hue continues onto the laces, featuring an intricate double weave aesthetic. The kicks keep branding to a minimum, with 3-Stripes running horizontally down the mid-foot with Yamamoto’s signature underneath.

The heel of the Adidas Y-3 4D Runner in red. CREDIT: Adidas

The top of the Adidas Y-3 4D Runner in red. CREDIT: Adidas

Similar to last year’s release, expect the latest version of the Adidas Y-3 4D to arrive in limited quantities this Thursday on Y-3.com and at select Y-3 flagship locations with a whopping price tag of $600.

Want more?

These Crazy Y-3 4D Sneakers Come Out This Week, but There Are Only 200 Pairs in the World

The Jonah Hill-Endorsed Adidas Originals LXCON Sneaker Is Almost Here

Artist Daniel Arsham’s Futuristic 4D-Printed Adidas Sneaker Is Releasing Next Month