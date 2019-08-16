Here’s a First Look at the New Adidas UltraBoost For 2020

Ever since its debut back in 2015, the Adidas UltraBoost is highly regarded as one of the most comfortable running silhouettes to ever hit the sneaker market due to its ultra-plush Boost technology featured on the midsole.

Following this year’s introduction of the UltraBoost ’19, the Three Stripes will reportedly update its popular model for 2020 as well thanks to a first look shared by Instagram user @sneakerprophet.

Similar to its predecessor, the newest silhouette a breathable black Primeknit upper with the leaked images revealing a possible collaboration with the ISS National Lab, which is a government-funded laboratory that specialists in space research in an effort to improve life on Earth with the logo of the agency stamped onto the tongue. Additional details include Three Stripes branding on the lateral and medial lacing cages as well as foot stabilizers on the heel. The shoe’s standout feature is a new iridescent purple Boost-cushioning midsole sitting under the wearer’s foot. Check out a better look below.

Currently, official release info surrounding the newest Adidas UltraBoost 2020 have yet to be announced by the brand but stay tuned.

