The next Adidas UltraBoost is coming soon.

The Three Stripes unveiled today the latest look in its acclaimed performance running shoe franchise, the UltraBoost 20. The tech-loaded and advanced sneaker features several innovations and upgrades to its top-tier materials.

The shoe features a new version of Primeknit that is made with Tailored Fiber Placement technology, which Adidas said “calibrates foot support to fully unleash the explosive energy of Boost.” It also is built with plush Boost midsole cushioning, the brand’s 3D Heel Frame that cradles the heel and locks it in place, Stretchweb outsoles with Continental rubber for multisurface traction and lightweight Torsion Spring construction for support when the foot lands and propels runners forward.

Adidas UltraBoost 20. CREDIT: Adidas

“The revolutionary UltraBoost range has consistently pushed the boundaries of running shoe design since first launching, with each new release going one step further than its predecessors. In the Adidas UltraBoost 20, we have lift-off again,” VP of design at Adidas Running Sam Handy said in a statement.

The Adidas UltraBoost 20 arrives via Adidas.com, at Adidas stores and select retailers on Dec. 6.

Adidas also announced today that it will send Boost technology on a mission up to the International Space Station where the brand said scientists will study the Boost molding process without the distraction of Earth’s gravity so the Three Stripes “can unlock the future of Boost.” (The company announced in November that it partnered with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory to “innovate, learn and share information with the vision of co-creating the future of sports performance.”) As a nod to the mission, the UltraBoost 20 will include a space patch, which also serves as “a symbol of the partners commitment to innovate.”

The Adidas UltraBoost 20 on foot. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas testing the UltraBoost 20. CREDIT: Adidas

