Adidas Revamps Its Popular Ultra Boost Sneaker Exclusively for Women

The Adidas Ultra Boost has launched a handful of variations throughout the years ever since the model made its debut in 2015. Now it looks like the sportswear giant is taking it back to the shoe’s original design, with the newest version of the beloved running sneaker dropping exclusively for women in March.

The remixed version of the kicks features a low-cut design that fans are accustomed to seeing in addition to new elements found across the shoe. As for the colorway, the Primeknit upper opts for a sleek white hue that’s offset by dark gray synthetic overlays outlining the front of the shoe. Light gray tones wrap around the suede overlays on both the toe and heel counter, not usually seen on prior releases. Adding a bit of pop are the vibrant mint green accents, with the Three Stripes logo found on the lacing cage and at the tongue. There is also a standout white Boost cushioned midsole and a durable Continental reinforced outsole resting underneath.

The medial side of the latest women’s exclusive Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

The toe. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel. CREDIT: Adidas

Expect this women’s-exclusive version to launch at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists globally on March 1. Retail pricing is set at $180. While fans wait for this version to drop, check out our guide to some of the best Adidas Ultra Boosts available now here.

