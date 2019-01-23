Adidas Is Celebrating Black History Month With Special Ultra Boost Sneakers

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged "CBC."

For Black History Month, Adidas is honoring the celebration with exclusive Ultra Boost sneakers releasing soon.

Instead of utilizing the recently introduced Ultra Boost 19 that debuted last month, this special edition incorporates the classic uncaged variation of the lifestyle runner dressed in one of the more simplistic colorways to drop thus far.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “CBC.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “CBC.” CREDIT: Adidas

The sock-like upper boasts off-white hues sans the 3-Stripes lacing cage seen on the sides while subtle purple, black and red accents are applied onto the eyelets on the medial sides. In place of the traditional plastic heel counter is a fabric construction featuring the Ultra Boost embossed branding around the back of the foot.

The toe box of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “CBC.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel for the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “CBC.” CREDIT: Adidas

The standout feature is found on the custom insole, bearing a special CBC (Celebrating Black Culture) emblem with an orange basketball graphic at the center. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost cushioning midsole, which sits atop a contrasting Continental outsole.

The top view of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “CBC.”

As of now, the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged CBC is slated to arrive on Adidas.com and at select Adidas locations sometime next month. Retail pricing is set at $180. Check out our guide to the best Ultra Boost silhouettes that are available for purchase right now.

