‘Toy Story 4’ x Adidas Shoes Have Surfaced — Here’s What You Need to Know

Following a successful launch of the Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost collection in March, it appears that collaborative efforts will extend to Disney’s highly anticipated “Toy Story 4” sequel.

Thanks to @US_11 on Twitter, images surrounding two Ultra Boost 19s have leaked. The styles draw inspiration from the film’s lead characters, Woody and Buzz Lightyear. For Woody, the shoe is executed with a brown Primeknit upper, white mudguard, black lacing cage and a blue heel counter, which sits atop a white Boost midsole. The Buzz Lightyear colorway boasts a clean white Primeknit construction with purple and neon accents. Additional details include the “Toy Story 4” logo embroidered on the tongue tag as well as the corresponding characters printed onto the insole.

As of now, Adidas has yet to announce the official release information regarding its upcoming “Toy Story 4” collaboration, but fans should anticipate the kicks arriving around June 21, the same date that the film is slated to hit theaters. The shoes are also expected to launch in full family sizing with the kids’ pair pictured above.

