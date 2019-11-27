Nice Kicks & Adidas Partner on Tie-Dye Shoes to Celebrate Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary

Nice Kicks and Adidas have a big release coming for Black Friday, Nov. 29.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, the sneaker retailer and German sportswear giant are dropping tie-dye UltraBoost shoes.

The latest release, called the Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore,” has a fully knitted rainbow spiral tie-dye upper, a translucent cage and a gum outsole. The midsole features Adidas’ popular Boost cushioning.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore.” CREDIT: Nice Kicks

The shoe is co-branded with both Nike and Woodstock graphics found on the footbeds and tongues.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore.” CREDIT: Nice Kicks

Shoppers can snag the sneakers online at Nicekicks.com for $200 on Friday. To prevent scalpers from scooping up all the shoes, customers are limited to one pair each.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore.” CREDIT: Nice Kicks

Nice Kicks and Adidas began their celebration of Woodstock’s big 50th birthday in August, releasing a white shoe with rainbow tie-dye print. The sold-out sneakers can be purchased on the resale market, with prices hovering around the $180 retail value. At StockX.com, prices range from $165 to $220 depending on sizing.

Nice Kicks x Adidas UltraBoost “Woodstock.” CREDIT: StockX

The UltraBoost 20 releases on Dec. 6. The tech-loaded and advanced sneaker features several innovations and upgrades to its top-tier materials. It will be available to purchase at Adidas.com, in Adidas stores and from select retailers.

