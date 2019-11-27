Nice Kicks & Adidas Partner on Tie-Dye Shoes to Celebrate Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary

Nice Kicks and Adidas have a big release coming for Black Friday, Nov. 29.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival, the sneaker retailer and German sportswear giant are dropping tie-dye UltraBoost shoes.
The latest release, called the Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium UltraBoost “Encore,” has a fully knitted rainbow spiral tie-dye upper, a translucent cage and a gum outsole. The midsole features Adidas’ popular Boost cushioning.
The shoe is co-branded with both Nike and Woodstock graphics found on the footbeds and tongues.
Shoppers can snag the sneakers online at Nicekicks.com for $200 on Friday. To prevent scalpers from scooping up all the shoes, customers are limited to one pair each.
Nice Kicks and Adidas began their celebration of Woodstock’s big 50th birthday in August, releasing a white shoe with rainbow tie-dye print. The sold-out sneakers can be purchased on the resale market, with prices hovering around the $180 retail value. At StockX.com, prices range from $165 to $220 depending on sizing.
The UltraBoost 20 releases on Dec. 6. The tech-loaded and advanced sneaker features several innovations and upgrades to its top-tier materials. It will be available to purchase at Adidas.com, in Adidas stores and from select retailers.
