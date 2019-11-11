Adidas Further Cements Itself in the Esports World With Team Vitality Collab

Adidas further embedded itself in the world of esports with its latest collab by working with famed French organization Team Vitality.

The team’s shoe, which is available online now via the brand’s France-based web store and the Team Vitality e-commerce platform, isn’t made for gaming performance. Instead, the team reimagined an AM4 Speedfactory shoe, creating the limited-edition VIT.01 silhouette.

The shoe is predominantly black and white with hits of yellow throughout. According to Team Vitality, the white geometric shapes on the upper symbolize the team’s bee and the yellow brush strokes forms the letter “v” for “victory” when the left and right shoes are brought together. the bold uppers sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning. For logos, both the Team Vitality and Adidas logos are featured on each of the shoe’s tongues and the shoe’s name, VIT.01, is featured on the heel.

The Adidas x Team Vitality VIT.01 is available now for 160 euros (roughly $176.52).

Adidas x Team Vitality VIT.01 CREDIT: Adidas

The esports market is burgeoning and athletic brands are looking to capitalize. Other brands that ventured into esports include K-Swiss (worked with the Immortals team), Puma (linked up with the group Cloud9) and Nike (partnered with NBA 2K20 to create shoes for the game that gamers will have the opportunity to buy in real life). Aside from this release, Adidas Originals signed famed gamer Ninja in August.

