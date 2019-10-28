These Adidas x ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are Inspired by Lightsabers

The force is strong with this shoe collab.

Adidas has teamed up with Lucasfilm on shoes inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise, with three packs set to release in November: the Lightsaber, Space Battle and Character.

Adidas Crazy 1 “Star Wars” Darth Vader shoes. CREDIT: Adidas

The Lightsaber pack features eight basketball iterations, with special colorways of the Harden Vol. 4, Dame 5, Crazy 1, Rivalry Lo, D Rose 10, D.O.N. Issue #1, Pro Next and Top Ten. Each shoe is inspired by the bond a Jedi shares with their lightsaber — which comes reflected in crystal-themed elements on the sneakers’ UV midsoles.

Adidas x “Star Wars” Harden Vol. 4 sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Originals Top Ten Hi “Star Wars” sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas

In addition to the sneakers, Adidas is dropping a capsule of apparel that includes crewnecks, sweatpants and hoodies.

The release comes just in time for the holidays — and ahead of the latest “Star Wars” film, “The Rise of Skywalker” which comes to theaters Dec. 20.

Adidas Originals Rivalry Low “Star Wars” shoes. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Dame 4 “Star Wars” sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

While Adidas had not officially announced the “Star Wars” kicks until today, fans have had the collab on their radars for a while. Rumors of Adidas x “Star Wars” shoes — fueled by leaked images — began in April.

Prices for the Lightsaber pack range between $70 and $140. Styles will be available at Adidas.com and in select Adidas stores beginning Nov. 1. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding the Space Battle and Character packs, which launch Nov. 21 and Nov. 29, respectively. Alerts can be signed up for on Adidas.com/star_wars.

