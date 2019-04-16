This Teaser of the Star Wars x Adidas Basketball Sneaker Has Futuristic Vibes

With the Marvel x Adidas Basketball collection officially arriving at retailers next week, the German sportswear brand may have a new collaboration with another high-profile movie franchise in the works.

Thanks to @py_rates on Instagram, it appears that the Three Stripes will call on “Star Wars” to assist in its forthcoming basketball collab featuring the Crazy 1 ($135) and the Dame 5 ($150). While official images are currently unavailable, Instagram user @dirtymoney823 appears to have a first look at one of two sneakers coming soon.

The Adidas Crazy 1 will don a glossy black finish on its sports car-inspired upper. The intergalactic theme continues with a Star Wars logo embossed on the tongue along with the Three Stripes and Trefoil branding found on the side and heel. As of now, the Dame 5 basketball shoe is reported to be part of the capsule, but an early look has yet to surface. Also rumored to be joining the kicks include a pullover hoodie and a long sleeve top.

As of now, official release information surrounding the upcoming Star Wars x Adidas Basketball collection has yet to be announced by the brands. In other related news, the highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” film is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 20.

