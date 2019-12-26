Damian Lillard’s Signature Adidas Shoe Gets a Sonic the Hedgehog Upgrade

Fans of comic books, video games and basketball will all want to get their hands on Adidas’ new sneaker.

A first look has emerged at the Sonic the Hedgehog x Adidas Dame 6, a Sonic-themed version of Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard’s signature shoe.

The Sonic the Hedgehog x Adidas Dame 6 features a graphic of Sonic’s spikes printed on the heel, and half the two-tone upper is made in Sonic’s signature bright blue. The other half is executed in red, a similar shade to that of Sonic’s rival, Knuckles.

The Dame 6 silhouette is designed with on-court performance in mind, featuring a socklike fit, Lightstrike cushioning and a webbed lacing system. It is lightweight and meant to be breathable, with a rubber outsole to prevent slippage on the hardwood.

While Adidas has yet to reveal official release information, the shoe is rumored to be coming out in February, to align with the Feb. 14 film release of “Sonic: The Hedgehog.” Pricing is also to be announced; current colorways of the Dame 6 are available on Adidas.com for $110.

Lillard signed his current Adidas contract in April 2014. The deal has the option to last up to 10 years and includes numerous performance-based bonuses — with a potential $100 million payout, according to insiders. The baller signed a 4-year contract extension with the Trailblazers this spring worth a total of $191 million.

