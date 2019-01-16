New York Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing’s Early Adidas Basketball Sneakers Are Hitting Stores Soon

The lateral side of the Adidas Rivalry Hi "Knicks."

The New York Knicks may not be having the best season (the team holds a 10-33 record as the 2018-19 season nears its halfway mark), but Adidas has set out to remind us of the Knicks’ glory days. Throwing it back to the height of New York basketball, Adidas has revitalized a classic basketball sneaker famously worn by Knicks’ Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing that will be made available to the masses.

The medial side of the Adidas Rivalry Hi “Knicks.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Adidas Rivalry Hi “Knicks.” CREDIT: Adidas

Known as the Adidas Rivalry Hi, the latest re-issue stays true to the original silhouette. Dressed in the Knicks colorway, the ’80s-style high-top features a white-based premium leather upper with blue and orange details that are seen on the Three Stripes branding on both sides, the toe box, on the ankle collar and tongue.

The front view of the Adidas Rivalry Hi “Knicks.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Rivalry Hi “Knicks.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Rivalry Hi “Knicks.” CREDIT: Adidsa

As the Hall of Famer is no longer affiliated with the sportswear giant, the biggest difference with the 2019 version is the redesigned Adidas basketball logo, which replaces the classic Ewing logo on the tongue. The trefoil branding is also seen printed on the heel.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Adidas Rivalry Hi has seen a re-release: A collab with designer Eric Emanuel in late 2018 started the resurgence of the vintage model. As of now, both the release date and retail pricing for the Rivalry Hi “Knicks” have yet to be announced by Adidas.

Want more?

Designer Eric Emanuel Puts a Luxe Spin on Classics With His Adidas Originals Collab

These Adidas Sneakers Feature an Insane Illustration of a Unicorn