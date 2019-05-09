Adidas Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With a Colorful New Collection

LGBTQ Pride Month (largely celebrated in June in cities across the U.S.) is only a few weeks away and Adidas is ready to celebrate with a quartet of colorful sneakers.

Images have surfaced featuring a collection of rainbow-accented styles seen on the Ultra Boost 19, Continental 80 and Adilette slide. Each pair is executed in a white-based colorway that’s complemented with multicolored details inspired by the colors found on the pride flag.

The popular Ultra Boost 19 will don a light blue that fused a multicolored pattern on the lower portion of the Primeknit upper. Capping off the look is a transparent lacing cage on the sides, which sits atop a plush Boost midsole and a durable Continental outsole. The Continental 80 keeps it simple with an off-white shade covering the majority of the shoes, while an eye-catching rainbow stripe runs across the sides. Perfect for the upcoming summer season, the brand has also prepared a special makeup of the Adilette slippers boasting the signature Trefoil logo on the forefoot. In addition to the aforementioned silhouettes is the Adidas Nizza, also expected to be part of the newest collection, but images regarding the pair have yet to surface.

The forefoot of the Adidas Continental 80 “Pride.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 19 “Pride.” CREDIT: Adidas

The forefoot of the Adidas Ultra Boost 19 “Pride.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Adilette “Pride.”

The forefoot of the Adidas Adilette “Pride.” CREDIT: Adidas

The forthcoming Adidas 2019 “Pride” pack arrives June 1 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. Retail pricing for the collection has yet to be unveiled.

