A Handful of Never-Before-Seen Adidas Pharrell NMD Hus Surface, According to Instagram

Pharrell Williams at the Life is Beautiful Music Festival in Las Vegas, Sept. 22, 2018.

Fresh off of dropping a multi-sneaker collection last month as part of the “Now Is Her Time” campaign, Pharrell Williams and Adidas may a new sneaker coming down the pipeline after a handful of new Pharrell NMD HU styles surfaced on social media.

Thanks to godlvl_ on Instagram, the leaked images show what’s believed to be three styles of the popular NMD Hu model featuring custom text embroidered laterally on the breathable Primeknit upper emblazoned with: “Look Within,” “Feel Alive,” and “Love Other.” Colorways include orange, black, and red. Adding a bit of flair to the kicks are reflective 3M materials woven into thick rope laces. The midsole boasts a plush Boost cushioning unit that’s paired with a durable trail-ready outsole. Check out all three iterations below.

As of now, Pharrell and the Three Stripes have yet to confirm whether the three unreleased styles will be dropping anytime soon. In related news, a Yeezy Boost 700 is potentially releasing this month in the new “Teal Blue” color scheme.

