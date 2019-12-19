Pharrell Williams Has His Own Adidas 4D Sneakers Releasing Next Month

The lateral side of the Pharrell Adidas 4D Runner "Active Purple."

Pharrell Williams is ready to kick off the new decade by bringing sneaker fans his very own version of the Adidas 4D Runner that’s set to be released next month.

As many fans can now expect from the Williams-designed sneaker, he will once again bring bold colorways to the new silhouette. The model features a mid-cut Primeknit upper debuting in two “Active Purple” and “Tech Olive” colorways with the Three Stripes branding on the sides. The entertainer’s signature HU branding is featured on the sockliner and tag of the ankle collar. The high-performance 4D midsole is crafted with the brand’s revolutionary Digital Light Synthesis technology for comfort.

The front view of the Pharrell Adidas 4D Runner “Active Purple.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Pharrell Adidas 4D Runner “Tech Olive.” CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Pharrell Adidas 4D Runner in “Tech Olive.” CREDIT: Adidas

The “Active Purple” and “Tech Olive” colorways are scheduled to be released on Jan. 11, 2020, on Adidas.com and at select retailers in North America. The kicks will retail for $400 each.

