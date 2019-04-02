Adidas’ New Golf Shoes Are Inspired by Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches Served at the Masters Tournament

While the Masters Tournament is known as the first major to kick off golf season, the snacks served at the Georgia-based event are talked about almost as much as the course.

For the second year in a row, Adidas will release a golf shoe inspired by the food available to purchase at the Masters. The athletic company announced that it will be releasing a limited-edition Crossknit 3.0 shoe based on the famous Georgia peach ice cream sandwich served at the tournament, held April 11-14.

The limited edition Adidas Crossknit 3.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas.

“The menu items found at the year’s first major are talked about almost as much as the holes on the course,” Masun Denison, global director of footwear for Adidas Golf, said in a statement. “Fans everywhere loved our limited-edition pimento cheese version of the original Crossknit Boost that we designed in 2017, so we had to whet their appetites once again with another favorite that patrons enjoy.”

The Masters golf shoe will be available April 8 on Adidas.com. While the famous ice cream sandwich is only $2, the shoe will retail at $170. (Which amounts to roughly 85 of the delectable sandwiches.)

The Crossknit 3.0 is a spikeless shoe with a tan rubber outsole. The tan colorway is meant to resemble the sugar cookie that flanks the famous peach ice cream.

As for the cushioning of the shoe, Adidas used Boost foam with the same tan coloring.

The upper is made from an all-white water-repellent textile, perfect for Georgia’s humid weather.

Inside, the shoes have a special sockliner depicting scoops of the peach ice cream nestled between two soft sugar cookies.

Last year, the sportswear brand released a pair of Crossknit Boosts inspired by the event’s pimento cheese sandwiches.