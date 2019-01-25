Adidas Plans to Make a Whopping 11 Million Pairs of Sneakers in 2019 With Recycled Ocean Plastic

Adidas announced in 2016 that it would place on the market, in 2017, 1 million pairs of sneakers made with Parley for the Oceans recycled ocean plastic. While that seemed like a lofty goal then, it’s minuscule compared to the brand’s plans for 2019.

“With Adidas products made from recycled plastic, we offer our consumers real added value beyond the look, functionality and quality of the product, because every shoe is a small contribution to the preservation of our oceans,” Adidas executive board member Eric Liedtke said in a statement. “After 1 million pairs of shoes produced in 2017, five million in 2018, we plan to produce 11 million pairs of shoes containing recycled ocean plastic in 2019.”

This news comes on the heels of another environmentally focused milestone for Adidas. In December, the company signed the Climate Protection Charter for the Fashion Industry at the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. By signing, the Three Stripes agreed — along with more than 40 other firms — to address the climate impact of the fashion sector and agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

In a statement, Adidas also said that, by 2024, it would use only recycled polyester in its products and on its applications wherever possible. The company noted that it only sources sustainably produced cotton, as part of the Better Cotton Initiative, and hasn’t used plastic bags in its stores since 2016.

“Sustainability at Adidas goes far beyond recycled plastic,” Adidas executive board member Gil Steyaert said in a statement. “We also continue to improve our environmental performance during the manufacturing of our products. This includes the use of sustainable materials, the reduction of CO2 emissions and waste prevention. In 2018 alone, we saved more than 40 tons of plastic waste in our offices, retail stores, warehouses and distribution centers worldwide and replaced it with more sustainable solutions.”

Adidas has several sneakers using Parley recycled ocean plastic available via Adidas.com. These now include the Ultra Boost, NMD_CS1, Deerupt Runner and a pair of tennis styles (Solecourt Boost and Adizero Ubersonic 3).

