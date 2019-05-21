Adidas Updates This ’90s Sneaker With a Touch of the Rainbow for LGBTQ Pride Month

In celebration of June’s LGBTQ Pride month, Adidas Originals is adding another colorful sneaker to its Pride pack.
The latest model to join the collection is an update to the ’90s classic Ozweego running model. First debuted by Pusha T at this year’s Coachella music festival, the silhouette combines design elements from the decade with modern day technology.
The style is executed in a beige mesh upper with premium suede overlays on the eye stay, mudguard and ankle collar. Additional details include a special insole reading, “We are proud and unapologetic and we encourage you to be the same, love unites.” Drawing inspiration from the rainbow Pride flag is a multicolored adiPrene+ midsole featuring a gradient fade with purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red hues. Capping off the look is a black rubber outsole.
The Pride collection is slated to hit Adidas.com and at select Three Stripes retailers on June 1. The Adidas Originals Ozweego will retail for $120. The other models included in the Pride pack are Ultra Boost 19, Continental 80, Nizza and Adilette slide.
