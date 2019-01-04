Adidas Refreshes the Classic ’70s Nite Jogger for 2019

Night runners, rejoice, because Adidas is dropping a new sneaker just for you.

Officially unveiled this week is the Nite Jogger running sneaker, which unites high-visibility details with the brand’s signature Boost technology. The kicks are modeled after the original Nite Jogger from 1976, the first style on which the sportswear giant began experimenting with reflective materials.

The lateral side of the Adidas Originals Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

Similar to the original model, the 2019 version boasts a black mesh and nylon ripstop upper that’s detailed with bright orange accents and suede overlays throughout. The kicks really come to life when they are exposed to light. They feature eye-catching reflective details on the laces, the Three Stripes branding on both the lateral and medial sides, and the fluorescent reflective heel counter. The classic model is updated with the brand’s popular Boost cushioning midsole, providing the wearer with all-day comfort.

The front view of the Adidas Originals Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Originals Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Originals Nite Jogger launches in the “Core Black” colorway on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers worldwide beginning on Jan. 12. The shoes will retail for $140. The shoe is featured in men’s sizing, which means ladies should size down 1 to 1.5 sizes for the best fit.

