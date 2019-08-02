Adidas Adds a Two-Toned Boost Midsole to This Popular Sneaker Style

The lateral side of the black and red Adidas NMD_R1.

Adidas will add a brand new look to its popular NMD_R1 silhouette with new colors for the signature Boost midsole.

This latest iteration keeps it fairly simple by covering the breathable textile mesh upper in black. The stealthy shade is featured on the laces and heel pull tab, as well as on the Three Stripes branding on both the lateral and medial sides.

Where this version differs from its predecessors is the two-toned Boost midsole that’s painted in black and red. The model’s front and heel EVA rubber overlay matches the aforementioned colors, which are meant to lock down the foot during everyday wear. Capping off the look is a black Continental outsole with hints of the white Boost midsole seen underneath.

Check out a detailed look at the sneakers below.

The front view of the Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel portion of the Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

An official release date surrounding this Adidas NMD_R1 has yet to be announced by the brand, but expect the shoe to hit Adidas.com soon. Similar to past releases, men’s sizes will retail for $130.

In related news, Adidas and Yeezy Supply will be restocking a handful of fan-favorite Yeezy styles today.

