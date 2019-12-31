Famed gamer Ninja’s debut sneaker with Adidas dropped today and quickly sold out. But all hope on getting a pair is not lost.

The Ninja x Adidas Nite Jogger “Time In” is available now on the resale market, including websites such as StockX. The highest bid at press time on a pair was $190 for a men’s size 10.5. The lowest ask so far is $208 for a men’s size 9. (Retail price on the shoe was $150.)

Although men’s sizing has sold out via Adidas.com, pairs in grade-school sizes are still available on the brand’s website for $120. However, if the youth size you’re looking for isn’t on Adidas.com, you can likely find them on StockX. The highest bid on a pair at the moment is $120 for a size 3.5Y, while the lowest ask is $179 for a 4.5Y.

The upper of the Ninja x Adidas Nite Jogger “Time In” features the blue and yellow hues associated with the gamer, which sits atop a plush white Boost midsole and classic gum outsole. The sneaker was revealed Dec. 18.

Ninja, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins, announced via social media on Aug. 27 that he entered a partnership with Adidas Originals.

“I remember when people used to ask me whether I could actually make a career out of gaming. I remember when people used to tell me this would never be ‘real.’ There are no shortcuts. Only long days. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t catch your dreams. Choose your path. Put the TIME IN. I’m humbled, and excited to officially announce my partnership with @adidasoriginals,” Ninja captioned a video posted to Instagram and Twitter to announce the deal.