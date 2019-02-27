Adidas’ Popular Nite Jogger Sneakers Are Back in Two Colorways for Spring

The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger "Crystal White."

The return of the classic Adidas Nite Jogger running sneaker proved to be successful when last month’s debut sold out quickly. If you missed the inaugural release, the sportswear giant is dropping two brand-new iterations tomorrow just in time for the spring season.

The modernized silhouette draws design elements from the original 1976 version of the Nite Jogger, which was created when Adidas began experimenting with reflective materials on its sneakers. The kicks are now reconstructed to feature the brand’s trademark Boost cushioning technology underneath the original highly visible upper.

The medial side of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Crystal White.” CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Crystal White.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Crystal White.” CREDIT: Adidas

The clean “Crystal White” colorway features a muted gray color palette on the mesh and nylon ripstop upper with reflective panels, including on the Three Stripes branding that shines during the night time. For the “Carbon” makeup, the kicks don a contrasting black-based upper that’s paired with dark gray hues on the overlays, sitting atop a Boost midsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Carbon.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Carbon.” CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Carbon.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Nite Jogger “Carbon.” CREDIT: Adidas

Both the “Crystal White” and the “Carbon” Adidas Nite Jogger are launching tomorrow on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Three Stripes retailers globally with a retail price of $130 and $140, respectively. The shoes are releasing in men’s sizes, which means women will need to size down 1 to 1.5 sizes for the optimal fit.

