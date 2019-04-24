Missoni Teams Up With Adidas on a Kaleidoscopic Capsule Collection

Missoni and Adidas have just released a kaleidoscopic collection of Ultra Boost sneakers and running apparel.
The collection, which is available now at Missoni stores and online, pays tribute to Adidas founder Adi Dassler and Missoni co-founder Ottavio Missoni, who competed as a hurdler in the London Olympic Games in 1948. The shoes will be available on Adidas.com tomorrow.
#ottaviomissoni while winning the heat that will admit him to the 400m hurdles final at London #olympicgames in 1948 . These games marked the turning point for #ottaviomissoni’s life both personal and professional. While in London ,by a lucky coincidence and under the prophetic Eros statue in Trafalgar Square ,he met #rositamissoni ,a 16 year old on a study trip. They married in 1953 and together , with Ottavio’s eclectic talent , his twl hand knitting machines and Rosita passion for fashion, they founded #missoni . Missoni gain his first window at #larinascente in 1958 and ….the rest is history .From the love for sport and craftmanship,Angela Missoni @missbrunello is pleased to present the new collaboration: #adidasmissoni stay tuned ! #missonilovers #missonirunners #olympicgames #craftmanship #missoniheritage #knitwear #fidal #331 #trackandfield
For the collection, the brands decided to use Missoni’s trademark Space-dying and flame stitching technique on items such as Ultra Boosts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and running shorts.
The three sneakers have Adidas Boost technology in the midsole of the shoe for extra support and have a textured Primeknit upper made from moisture-wicking Clima yarns. The shoes come in both men’s and women’s sizes, so all runners can enjoy.
