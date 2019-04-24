Sign up for our newsletter today!

Missoni Teams Up With Adidas on a Kaleidoscopic Capsule Collection

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
AdidasxMissoni, adidas, Missoni, Ultraboosts
The Adidas x Missoni Ultra Boost.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas x Missoni

Missoni and Adidas have just released a kaleidoscopic collection of Ultra Boost sneakers and running apparel.

The collection, which is available now at Missoni stores and online, pays tribute to Adidas founder Adi Dassler and Missoni co-founder Ottavio Missoni, who competed as a hurdler in the London Olympic Games in 1948. The shoes will be available on Adidas.com tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram

#ottaviomissoni while winning the heat that will admit him to the 400m hurdles final at London #olympicgames in 1948 . These games marked the turning point for #ottaviomissoni’s life both personal and professional. While in London ,by a lucky coincidence and under the prophetic Eros statue in Trafalgar Square ,he met #rositamissoni ,a 16 year old on a study trip. They married in 1953 and together , with Ottavio’s eclectic talent , his twl hand knitting machines and Rosita passion for fashion, they founded #missoni . Missoni gain his first window at #larinascente in 1958 and ….the rest is history .From the love for sport and craftmanship,Angela Missoni @missbrunello is pleased to present the new collaboration: #adidasmissoni stay tuned ! #missonilovers #missonirunners #olympicgames #craftmanship #missoniheritage #knitwear #fidal #331 #trackandfield

A post shared by Missoni (@missoni) on

 

AdidasxMissoni, adidas, Missoni, Ultraboosts
The Adidas x Missoni Ultra Boost.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas x Missoni

For the collection, the brands decided to use Missoni’s trademark Space-dying and flame stitching technique on items such as Ultra Boosts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and running shorts.

The three sneakers have Adidas Boost technology in the midsole of the shoe for extra support and have a textured Primeknit upper made from moisture-wicking Clima yarns. The shoes come in both men’s and women’s sizes, so all runners can enjoy.

AdidasxMissoni, adidas, Missoni, Ultraboosts
The Adidas x Missoni Ultra Boost.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas x Missoni
Want more?

Shoe of the Week: This Swiss Brand Will Have You Feel Like You’re Running on Clouds

Adidas Unveils Its 100% Recyclable Futurecraft Loop Performance Running Sneaker

A Guide to the Best Adidas Ultra Boost Sneakers Out Now

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad