Missoni Teams Up With Adidas on a Kaleidoscopic Capsule Collection

Missoni and Adidas have just released a kaleidoscopic collection of Ultra Boost sneakers and running apparel.

The collection, which is available now at Missoni stores and online, pays tribute to Adidas founder Adi Dassler and Missoni co-founder Ottavio Missoni, who competed as a hurdler in the London Olympic Games in 1948. The shoes will be available on Adidas.com tomorrow.

The Adidas x Missoni Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas x Missoni

For the collection, the brands decided to use Missoni’s trademark Space-dying and flame stitching technique on items such as Ultra Boosts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and running shorts.

The three sneakers have Adidas Boost technology in the midsole of the shoe for extra support and have a textured Primeknit upper made from moisture-wicking Clima yarns. The shoes come in both men’s and women’s sizes, so all runners can enjoy.

The Adidas x Missoni Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas x Missoni

