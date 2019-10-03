New Adidas x Marvel Sneakers Launch During New York Comic Con Thanks to Foot Locker

Marvel fans, rejoice. New shoes are coming soon thanks to Foot Locker and Adidas Speedfactory.

For the 80th anniversary of Marvel — the home of several iconic comic book characters and movies — and Adidas Speedfactory joined forces with artist Joe Quesada to create a pair of AM4 sneakers inspired by Marvel: the AM4 “Marvel 80 Vol. 1” and “Marvel 80 Vol. 2.”

“Some of the true joys of my career at Marvel are all the unique opportunities that have come my way, things that I could never have anticipated being a part of like creating two different, exclusive sneaker designs for Adidas and Foot Locker celebrating Marvel’s 80th anniversary,” Quesada said in a statement. “I had such a blast designing them and I hope Marvel and Adidas fans have as much fun wearing them.”

And the looks are arriving during New York Comic Con, which will take place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Foot Locker will deliver the first run of the shoes exclusively at its Herald Square door on 34th Street on Oct. 4. A broader release will follow on Oct. 18 via Footlocker.com. Retail price for each is $150.

Adidas AM4 “Marvel 80 Vol. 1” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Adidas AM4 “Marvel 80 Vol. 2” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Want more?

Exclusive: Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson Gets Candid on Diversity, the Impact of Tariffs and What Market Watchers Get Wrong

Adidas x Marvel’s Signature Shoe for NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Will Have Spider-Man Fans Geeking Out

Foot Locker Continues Investment Streak With Minority Stake in Youth Culture Platform