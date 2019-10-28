Adidas & John Wall Reportedly Working on Buyout of His $25M Endorsement Deal

John Wall in December 2017 at a Washington Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks.

John Wall’s NBA career has been plagued by injury over the past few — and now Adidas is purportedly ready to cut ties.

The athletic giant and Washington Wizard are engaged in ongoing buyout negotiations that would end a 5-year deal after just 2 years, per an ESPN report published this morning.

Wall’s present Adidas deal was reached in January 2018, with a reported expected payout of $25 million. The contract purportedly had an annual base salary of $4.825 million, with incentives for milestones such as All-Star, MVP and NBA championship titles.

While the point guard has been on the Washington Wizards for his entire career, his sneaker sponsorship has changed several times over the years.

In 2010, Wall inked a 5-year, $25 million deal with Reebok after being drafted No. 1 overall. He left the brand in 2013 for Adidas — but left the Three Stripes in 2015, reportedly unhappy that his $7.5 million based salary was far lower than James Harden’s $15 million base. From 2015-2017, Wall remained a sneaker free agent, wearing a variety of brands on-court such as Jordan Brand, Nike and Adidas.

Since inking his current deal, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, including a left Achilles tendon injury in late 2018 and a full Achilles tear, suffered at home, in February 2019.

Due to injury, the baller is expected to be off the court for the entire 2019-2020 season — with an anticipated return of 2020-2021.

