Arizona Iced Tea x Adidas Sneaker Price Set to Increase After Pop-Up Shutdown Debacle

The Adidas and Arizona pop-up shop in New York after being shut down by NYPD.

Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea were forced by the New York Police Department to shut down their pop-up in New York’s SoHo last week after large crowds led to reports of violence. The sneakers are still set to be released — but the originally 99-cent shoes are now going to cost a lot more.

Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea will re-release the shoes at a $200 price point at a to-be-announced date. Fans can stay tuned for news about a wider release via Twitter on @DrinkArizona and @adidasNYC.

Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea sneakers.Following the closure of the pop-up, the brands came together to offer New York metropolitan area customers a way to win free sneakers, with an online giveaway launched on July 19.

“We appreciate all the love and support for our collaboration with adidas Originals. As you know, public safety concerns ultimately ended our pop up before many of our fans had a chance to experience it,” an Arizona Iced Tea statement read. “In an effort to express our appreciation for your enthusiasm and patience, we’ve worked with adidas to offer an online giveaway.”

In an effort to express our appreciation for your enthusiasm and patience, we've worked with adidas to offer an online giveaway. Now open until midnight!

Winners will be notified next weekhttps://t.co/Qfs3XwyEZP — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 19, 2019

Adidas and Arizona collaborated on four sneakers: two versions each of Adidas’ Yung-1 and Continental 80. All kicks were going to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the pop-up, with only $1 bills accepted as payment.

Unfortunately for the fans who’d waited on line for the shoes, NYPD closed the pop-up before anyone had a chance to purchase. While those who waited online were disappointed, the press surrounding the drop doesn’t necessarily mean bad news for either Adidas or Arizona.

“This is a PR dream…Fans going wild is rarely a bad thing — assuming that nobody gets hurt,” explained Jeff Van Sinderen, a retail analyst with B. Riley FBR. “[Adidas’ launch] amounts to a flash sale of product — at a super low price — that everyone wants, yet cannot have. And they want it even more when they realize they cannot have it. Sometimes things can get a little nuts, but that typically adds to it and, at the end of the day, scarcity creates demand.”

While fans wait for news of an official release date, the shoes are reselling on StockX for $500-plus, more than 10 times the initial 99-cent cost.

