Adidas’ Latest Collab Gives Artisanal 4D Makeovers to a Popular Shoe Style

For the second drop of their spring 2019 collection, Adidas Originals and Tokyo-based brand Hender Scheme have created two artisanal versions of Adidas’ ZX 4000 4D.

Each pair includes the Japanese label’s signature flair for vegetable-tanned leathers, which can be found on the eyestay, forefoot, heel and tongue. The first colorway boasts a white Primeknit upper with pops of gray and red, while the second option comes with a black Primeknit upper and black suede overlays. Co-branding can be found throughout.

The styles also sit atop a 4D-printed midsole made using Direct Light Synthesis — a technology that uses light, air and liquid to create a lattice-like structure for optimal energy return with every stride.

Adidas Originals x Hender Scheme Adidas ZX 4000 4D in white, gray and red. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Adidas Originals x Hender Scheme Adidas ZX 4000 4D in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

This debut marks the final installment of the collaboration, following Hender Scheme’s adaptations of Adidas’ ZX500, Superstar, NMD R1 and Micropacer.

The Adidas Originals x Hender Scheme spring ’19 collection is set to land at Adidas.com and other select retailers on June 22. Prices are still under wraps.

