James Harden has a new signature Adidas sneaker.

The Three Stripes revealed today the Harden Vol. 4, the latest look for the bearded Houston Rockets baller. Adidas said the new model — a lightweight look that features a fresh tech from the brand — is inspired by the NBA star’s creative freedom both on and off the court.

Adidas equipped the Harden Vol. 4 with Lightstrike midsole cushioning, a lightweight compound that is also designed for support during all movements and a better step-in comfort than past silhouettes. Aside from the cushioning, the sneakers are built with a midfoot band for added stability and an updated traction pattern for improved ultimate grip.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 arrives Oct. 12 via Adidas.com and at select retailers in the “Barbershop” colorway. After that, the Three Stripes will deliver the “Pink Lemonade” iteration on Oct. 26, “Candy Paint” on Oct. 31 and “Cookies & Cream” on Nov. 15. The sneakers will retail for $130.

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 “Barbershop” CREDIT: Adidas

The baller, starting Nov. 1, will wear a friends-and-family colorway of the shoe created by Daniel Patrick. In early 2020, Adidas and the streetwear designer will deliver a collection that will also include footwear.

“This partnership with adidas and James Harden is the perfect way to expand and challenge my creativity in the two areas I’m most passionate about, fashion and sport,” Patrick said in a statement. “The look of a basketball shoe is just as important as the performance in today’s game, so we made sure to push the boundaries in both. We all worked closely together to make sure the swagger and style that James carries was brought to life with this Harden Vol. 4 colorway and through the larger Adidas Basketball collection to come.”

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 “Pink Lemonade” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 “Cookies & Cream” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 “Candy Paint” CREDIT: Adidas

Want more?

Images of the Upcoming ‘Hospital Blue’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Have Leaked

The Collabs: F**king Awesome Delivers a Bold New Take on the Adidas Stan Smith

A Closer Look at Kanye West’s New ‘Alien’ Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Surfaces