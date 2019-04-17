Adidas Unveils Its 100% Recyclable Futurecraft Loop Performance Running Sneaker

Ahead of Earth Day, Adidas doubles down on its commitment to tackling plastic waste by introducing the 100% recyclable performance Futurecraft Loop running sneaker.

Extending its partnership with Parley for the Oceans, the latest Futurecraft Loop is the brand’s first shoe designed to be reused. The shoe itself is made from 100% reusable TPU that’s spun into yarn and molded to create a seamless design. Using the brand’s Speedfactory technology, the upper is fused to a plush Boost midsole without the need for glue. Once the shoes come to the end of its life cycle, they can be returned to Adidas, where it will be washed, ground down to pellets and melted for a new pair of shoes — with zero waste and nothing thrown away.

The Adidas Futurecraft Loop. CREDIT: Adidas

“Taking plastic waste out of the system is the first step, but we can’t stop there,” according to Eric Liedtke, executive board member. “What happens to your shoes after you’ve worn them out? You throw them away — except there is no away. There are only landfills and incinerators and ultimately an atmosphere choked with excess carbon, or oceans filled with plastic waste. The next step is to end the concept of ‘waste’ entirely. Our dream is that you can keep wearing the same shoes over and over again.”

“Futurecraft is our design and innovation ethos,” said Paul Gaudio, SVP creative direction and future. “It is about the intersection of art, science, technology, humanity, engineering, and craft. It’s applying creativity to reimagine the world we wish to see.”

An official release date has yet to be announced by Adidas, but the first generation of the Futurecraft Loop will arrive as part of a global beta program with 200 leading creators from across the world’s major cities. The data collected from the pre-release will be used as a roadmap for a wider release currently targeted for spring 2021.

