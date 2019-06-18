Shoe of the Week: Adidas Outdoor’s Stylish Free Hiker Gets a Major Sustainable Upgrade

Adidas Outdoor revealed its acclaimed Free Hiker last year, and although it was well received, the most important and eye-catching iteration of the look is yet to come.

As part of its spring ’20 collection (which will be revealed at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019), the brand will deliver a sustainable take on the shoe with the help of longtime partner, Parley for the Oceans — our pick for this week’s Shoe of the Week. The upper on the Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Parley features yarn made from recycled ocean plastic.

Adidas Outdoor updates its stylish, trail-ready Terrex<br />Free Hiker with uppers made from Parley for the Oceans’ recycled plastic. CREDIT: Joshua Scott Photo

The eco-friendly style also boasts the Three Stripe’s plush and responsive Boost cushioning as well as Continental rubber outsoles built with grip on wet and dry surfaces in mind. Adidas Outdoor designed the look for comfort throughout long-distances hikes and to adapt to the terrain.

The Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Parley will retail for $200.

This is one of the many looks Adidas Outdoor will showcase at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019, which is scheduled for June 18 to June 20. The event will take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver and attendees can start walking the show floor at 9 a.m. MT.

