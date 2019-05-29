Adidas Consortium Is Reviving the Classic LXCON OG Runner

Adidas Consortium will be re-introducing another classic ’90s running silhouette this week with the latest return being the LXCON OG.

The Adidas Consortium LXCON OG. CREDIT: Adidas

Faithful to the original 1994 release, the upper features leather overlays that wrap around the breathable mesh underlays while a tube construction provides added stability to the wearer’s foot. The shoe is dressed in its original color palette featuring white, black, blue and purple. Subtle Three Stripes branding can be seen on the tongue, heel counter, and insole. The Torsion system was created by designer Jacques Chassaing. This innovation is one of the Adidas technologies most associated with the period, which acts as an arch that connects the rearfoot and the forefoot for increased stability on various terrains.

The retro-inspired model first resurfaced earlier this year when Jonah Hill debuted the 2019 version of the LX CON sneaker, which many fans speculated to be his first-ever Adidas collaboration prior to its release.

The Adidas Consortium LXCON OG will be available for purchase beginning this Saturday on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. Retail price is set at $130. In related news, the Adidas Ozweego sneaker is also releasing this Saturday to kick off the celebrations surrounding Pride Month.

